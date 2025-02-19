Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ReNew Q3FY25 results: Net loss widens to Rs 387.9 crore, income up 10%

Revenue from the sale of power during the quarter was Rs 1,499.1 crore compared to Rs 1,502.6 crore a year ago

Q3 result
It had posted a net loss of Rs 321.6 crore in the year-ago period. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
Clean energy company ReNew on Wednesday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 387.9 crore for the December quarter.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 321.6 crore in the year-ago period, the Nasdaq-listed company said in a statement.

However, the company's total income for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year rose 10 per cent to Rs 2,119.8 crore from Rs 1,929 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from the sale of power during the quarter was Rs 1,499.1 crore compared to Rs 1,502.6 crore a year ago.

Net profit for the first nine months of FY25 was Rs 145.4 crore compared to Rs 353.8 crore for the same period in FY24.

Total income -- or total revenue -- for the first nine months of FY25 was Rs 7,591.1 crore compared to Rs 7,241.4 crore a year ago.

The income includes external sales from the module and cell manufacturing operations amounting to Rs 345.9 crore.

Revenue from the sale of power for the first nine months of FY25 was Rs 6,437.5 crore, compared to Rs 6,131.4 crore.

"We continue to expect the installation of between 1,900 and 2,400 MW by the end of FY25, including 600 MWs, subject to timely regulatory approvals and build-out of evacuation infrastructure," the company said.

Topics :ReNew PowerQ3 resultsrenewable energy

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

