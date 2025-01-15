Business Standard

Ceat Q3FY25 results: Net profit skids 46.4% to Rs 97.1 cr, revenue up 11.3%

Ceat's consolidated PAT for Q3FY25 stood at Rs 97.1 crore, while revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,299.9 crore

The company implemented selective price increases during the quarter to offset part of the cost impact from rising rubber prices. (Photo: X @CEATtyres)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

RPG Group-owned tyre manufacturer Ceat reported a 46.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter (Q3) of FY25. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose 11.3 per cent during the same period.
 
Ceat’s consolidated PAT for Q3FY25 stood at Rs 97.1 crore, while revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,299.9 crore. Sequentially, revenue declined 0.14 per cent, while PAT dropped 20.3 per cent due to rising raw material costs.
 
“While the rising raw material costs have impacted our margins, we progressively passed on part of the increase through price hikes in select categories during the quarter. Demand remains stable, and our order book pipeline is robust across all segments. Raw material prices appear flattish for Q4, and we expect growth momentum to continue,” said Arnab Banerjee, managing director and CEO of Ceat.  ALSO READ: L&T Technology Services Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 4% to Rs 322.4 cr
 
 
The company implemented selective price increases during the quarter to offset part of the cost impact from rising rubber prices.
 
Commenting on the financials, Ceat’s chief financial officer, Kumar Subbiah, said, “Gross margins were impacted during the quarter due to higher raw material costs. We managed part of the impact through price increases and cost controls. Additionally, our capex for the quarter stood at Rs 283 crore, fully funded through internal accruals, which helped keep debt levels steady.”
 
The company announced the results after market hours on Wednesday. Shares of Ceat closed at Rs 3,057.50, up 0.51 per cent.

Topics : Ceat Tyres Ceat Q3 results

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

