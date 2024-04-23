SBI Card introduces inaugural travel-centric core credit card 'MILES'

SBI Card introduced its inaugural travel-centric core credit card, 'SBI Card MILES', on Tuesday, the bank said in a release.

The card promises comprehensive travel benefits, including the conversion of Travel Credits to Air Miles and Hotel Points, enhanced rewards on all travel bookings, and access to airport lounges.

The bank has partnered with more than 20 leading airline and hotel brands such as Air Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet, and IHG Hotels & Resorts.





There are three variants, SBI Card MILES ELITE, SBI Card MILES PRIME, and SBI Card MILES, which have been designed to elevate these experiences through curated travel benefits, SBI Card said.

Cardholders can earn up to 6 Travel Credits on every Rs 200 travel spend and up to 2 Travel Credits on spending Rs 200 on other categories.

The joining and annual fees of SBI Card MILES ELITE are Rs 4,999, while SBI Card MILES PRIME and SBI Card MILES have a fee of Rs 2,999 and Rs 1,499, respectively.

“The strong economic growth and robust consumption landscape has accentuated India’s position in the world. Even in the travel sector, today, India is considered amongst the key source markets for outbound travel in many countries, including those in Asia and Europe,” said Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India.