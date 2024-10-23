Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Schaeffler India Q3 results: Net profit marginally grows to Rs 236.41 crore

Schaeffler India Q3 results: Net profit marginally grows to Rs 236.41 crore

Revenue from operations during reporting quarter, however, rose 14% to Rs 2,116.3 crore in third quarter of 2024, from Rs 1,853.6 crore in year-ago period, company said in a regulatory filing

Schaeffler India
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Schaeffler India on Wednesday said its consolidated Profit After Tax grew marginally to Rs 236.41 crore in the July-September quarter of this year, from Rs 232.76 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter, however, rose 14 per cent to Rs 2,116.3 crore in the third quarter of 2024, from Rs 1,853.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Schaeffler India follows the January-December financial year.

"Our domestic business continued its growth momentum as we progressed into the second half of the year.

"Despite a challenging market environment, the automotive technologies and bearings and industrial solutions business showed an upward trend," Harsha Kadam, Managing Director and CEO at Schaeffler India said in a statement.

The sustained quality of earnings reflects the company's constant focus on cost management and realization of financial and operating margins, he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Nykaa, SBI Card: Top stock picks by Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi for July 25

Schaeffler India zooms 7% on robust June quarter show; topline grows 15%

Schaeffler India Q1 results: Net profit increases 7% to Rs 253.5 crore

Schaeffler India's stock zooms on launch of gear system for hybrid vehicles

Topics :SchaefflerQ3 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story