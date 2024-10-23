Schaeffler India Q3 results: Net profit marginally grows to Rs 236.41 crore

Schaeffler India on Wednesday said its consolidated Profit After Tax grew marginally to Rs 236.41 crore in the July-September quarter of this year, from Rs 232.76 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter, however, rose 14 per cent to Rs 2,116.3 crore in the third quarter of 2024, from Rs 1,853.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Schaeffler India follows the January-December financial year.

"Our domestic business continued its growth momentum as we progressed into the second half of the year.

"Despite a challenging market environment, the automotive technologies and bearings and industrial solutions business showed an upward trend," Harsha Kadam, Managing Director and CEO at Schaeffler India said in a statement.

The sustained quality of earnings reflects the company's constant focus on cost management and realization of financial and operating margins, he added.