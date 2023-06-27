Home / Companies / Results / Sidbi's net income jumps 71% to Rs 3,344 crore YoY in FY23: MD Ramann

Sidbi's net income jumps 71% to Rs 3,344 crore YoY in FY23: MD Ramann

In FY23, its disbursements jumped 93 per cent from Rs 1,43,758 crore in FY22 to Rs 2,76,755 crore in FY23

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Tuesday said its net income jumped 71 per cent on-year to Rs 3,344 crore in FY23.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director Sivasubramanian Ramann said the massive increase in profit and all other key number were driven by better all round performance which has helped it more than double its income to Rs 18,485 crore.

Adressing the annual general meeting, Ramann said Sidbi achieved the highest-ever outstanding income, net-profit and balance sheet.

The institution's balance sheet has crossed the Rs 4 lakh crore-mark.

In FY23, its disbursements jumped 93 per cent from Rs 1,43,758 crore in FY22 to Rs 2,76,755 crore in FY23.

Loans and advances increased from Rs 2,02,252 crore in FY22 to Rs 3,56,439 crore in FY23, a growth of 76 per cent.

The asset base has grown 63 percent from Rs 2,47,379 crore to Rs 4,02,383 crore.

In FY23, the bank registered an income of Rs 18,485 crore, an increase of 102 percent over the previous year while the net profit stood at Rs 3,344 crore, 71 per cent higher, he said.

At the annual general meeting, shareholders approved a dividend of 20 per cent for FY23.

The share of MSME borrowing in Sidbi's balance sheet increased from 7 per cent to 17 per cent over the past two years. The aim is to increase it to 25 per cent over the next two years with support of the Department of Financial Services and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Ramann said.

Also Read

Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

SIDBI to partner with AMFI to support Bengal's women entrepreneurs

Sidbi partners with VFS to extend MSME loans up to Rs 5 lakh at 13% pa

Sidbi ties up with the Niti Aayog to finance 50,000 EVs for MSMEs

Tough times: IT consulting major Accenture may log subpar revenue in Q4

Turnover of Khadi-Village Industries products up 17% to Rs 1.34 trn in FY23

Kerala Financial Corporation records four-fold jump in profit at Rs 50 cr

ReNew Energy Global Plc posts Rs 7.4 crore net profit in March quarter

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

Topics :SIDBI

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story