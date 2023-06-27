Sidbi's net income jumps 71% to Rs 3,344 crore YoY in FY23: MD Ramann

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Tuesday said its net income jumped 71 per cent on-year to Rs 3,344 crore in FY23.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director Sivasubramanian Ramann said the massive increase in profit and all other key number were driven by better all round performance which has helped it more than double its income to Rs 18,485 crore.

Adressing the annual general meeting, Ramann said Sidbi achieved the highest-ever outstanding income, net-profit and balance sheet.

The institution's balance sheet has crossed the Rs 4 lakh crore-mark.

In FY23, its disbursements jumped 93 per cent from Rs 1,43,758 crore in FY22 to Rs 2,76,755 crore in FY23.

Loans and advances increased from Rs 2,02,252 crore in FY22 to Rs 3,56,439 crore in FY23, a growth of 76 per cent.

The asset base has grown 63 percent from Rs 2,47,379 crore to Rs 4,02,383 crore.

At the annual general meeting, shareholders approved a dividend of 20 per cent for FY23.

The share of MSME borrowing in Sidbi's balance sheet increased from 7 per cent to 17 per cent over the past two years. The aim is to increase it to 25 per cent over the next two years with support of the Department of Financial Services and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Ramann said.