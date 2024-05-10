Home / Companies / Results / Sundaram-Clayton Q4 results: PAT at Rs 20.73 cr, total income at Rs 540 cr

Sundaram-Clayton Q4 results: PAT at Rs 20.73 cr, total income at Rs 540 cr

The city-based company had registered a standalone profit of Rs 17.61 crore in the corresponding period of last year

During the quarter under review, the company said it invested Rs 41.53 crore in its overseas subsidiary Sundaram Holding USA Inc. Photo: Shutterstock
Auto-component manufacturer Sundaram-Clayton Ltd has recorded a standalone profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, at Rs 20.73 crore.

The city-based company had registered a standalone profit of Rs 17.61 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2024, the standalone net stood at Rs 64.52 crore.

The standalone total income grew to Rs 540.01 crore, from Rs 533.78 crore registered in the same period of last year, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd said in a BSE filing.
 

For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, the standalone total income was Rs 1,375.90 crore.

During the quarter under review, the company said it invested Rs 41.53 crore in its overseas subsidiary Sundaram Holding USA Inc.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 26, declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.15 per share, absorbing a sum of Rs 10.42 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, and the same was paid to shareholders on April 4.

