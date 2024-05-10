Business Standard
Cipla Q4 results: Profit rises 79% to Rs 939 crore, revenue up 7%

The company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share, to be paid within 30 days from the date of the annual general meeting (AGM)

Cipla

Vasudha Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Pharmaceutical firm Cipla on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 939.04 crore for the quarter ending March 31 (Q4) of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 78.6 per cent surge in profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 525.65 crore.

Revenue from operations for the pharmaceutical firm was Rs 6,082.37 crore, a 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth from Rs 5,665.95 crore.
The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share (face value of Rs 2 per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the annual general meeting (AGM).

The record date for the payment of the final dividend, if declared, shall be August 2, 2024.
First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

