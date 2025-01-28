Suzlon Energy posted a 90.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) due to an increase in revenue and other income, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).

The renewable energy major’s net profit was recorded at Rs 386.92 crore for Q3FY25, beating analyst estimates.

Revenue from operations rose 91 per cent to Rs 2,968.81 crore for Q3FY25, compared with Rs 1,552.91 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Expenses increased by 91.06 per cent to Rs 2,611.03 crore for Q3FY25, compared with Rs 1,366.58 crore in the previous year.

The company said in a statement that it has upgraded its nacelle manufacturing facilities in Daman and Puducherry, boosting its annual production capacity to 4.5 GW.

To further scale operations, it is adding two additional production lines at its Ratlam and Jaisalmer facilities. Strengthening its order pipeline, the company has secured three major orders and reinforced partnerships with key clients, including Jindal Renewables and Torrent.

Also Read

"We are experiencing consistent quarter-on-quarter growth, with each of our businesses operating as strong, independent entities driving performance. Our manufacturing capacity expansion in India is progressing as planned to fulfil our record-high order book of 5.5 GW," said JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group.

The C&I (commercial and industrial) and PSU (public sector undertaking) segment constitute 80 per cent of its total order book, with the S144 model accounting for 92 per cent of overall total orders.

“One emerging trend fuelling our growth is our strategic emphasis on commercial and industrial and public sector undertaking customers. As these organisations prioritise sustainability and renewable energy, we're delivering reliable, affordable solutions that power their operations," said Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group.

Suzlon’s Ebitda margin for Q3FY25 was recorded at 16.8 per cent, a slight increase compared with 15.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

The company's shares closed at Rs 50.25 per share, up 0.12 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex was higher by 0.71 per cent at 75,901.41 points.