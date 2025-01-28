Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hyundai Q3 results: PAT falls 19% to Rs 1,161 cr, revenue at Rs 16,648 cr

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 16,648 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 16,875 crore in the year-ago period

Hyundai
Shares of the automaker were trading 0.24 per cent down at Rs 1,639.55 apiece on BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Hyundai Motor Company on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 19 per cent to Rs 1,161 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The auto major had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,425 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 16,648 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 16,875 crore in the year-ago period.  ALSO READ: Hindustan Zinc Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 2,678 crore

Shares of the automaker were trading 0.24 per cent down at Rs 1,639.55 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

