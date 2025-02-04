Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Torrent Power Q3 results: PAT jumps 31% to Rs 489 cr on of higher revenues

Torrent Power Q3 results: PAT jumps 31% to Rs 489 cr on of higher revenues

Total income rose to Rs 6,671.25 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 6,419.65 crore in the same period a year ago

Q3 result
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Torrent Power on Tuesday posted a nearly 31 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 489.33 crore compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues due to increased sale of electricity from gas-based plants and gain from sale of non-current investments.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 374.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, Torrent Power said in a statement.

Total income rose to Rs 6,671.25 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 6,419.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved an interim dividend for 2024-25 of Rs 14 per equity share (or at the rate of 140 per cent) on 50,39,03,543 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The dividend will be remitted on or before March 06, 2025 to equity shareholders of the Company.

The record date for the dividend is Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Also Read

Adani Enterprises, Zomato, SpiceJet: 15 stks dip 27% below their QIP price

Torrent Power to invest Rs 18K cr in thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh

Torrent Power secures Rs 3,500 crore via QIP at Rs 1,503 per share

Torrent Power up 6% after launching QIP at floor price of Rs 1555.75 apiece

Stocks to Watch, Dec 3: Cipla, Axis Bank, Swiggy, TaMo, Adani Ports, SBI

The company stated that the major reasons for higher profit is increase in contribution from gas-based power plants and gain on sale of non-current investments.

Torrent Power, the Rs 27,183 crore integrated power utility of the Rs 41,000 crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain generation, transmission and distribution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JK Tyre and Industries Q3 FY25: Profit down 76.6%, revenue falls 0.3%

PC Jeweller Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 148 cr on strong festive demand

Birla Corporation Q3 FY25 results: Net profit down 71.4% to Rs 31.19 crore

Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY25 results: Net profit up 42.6% at Rs 62.4 cr

Panasonic raises battery unit's outlook, pursues group management reform

Topics :Torrent PowerQ3 results

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story