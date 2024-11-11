Triveni Turbine Q2 results: PAT rises 42% to Rs 91 cr on higher income

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Total income rose to Rs 520.7 crore from Rs 402.3 crore a year ago.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Triveni Turbine on Monday reported a 42 per cent on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 91 crore in the September 2024 quarter, pushed by higher income.

It posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 64 crore in the July-September quarter of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 520.7 crore from Rs 402.3 crore a year ago.

In a statement, Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Turbine, said: "We have reported another strong set of results across all key metrics of revenues, profitability and order booking."  In Q2 FY25, order booking grew 25 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 572 crore driven by export order booking which increased 50 per cent YoY to Rs 304 crore.

Key drivers of growth in product order booking were finalisation of orders by industrial customers for biomass-based process cogeneration along with API (American Petroleum Institute) turbines.

Triveni Turbine is amongst the leading manufacturers of industrial steam turbines both in India and globally.

Topics :Q2 resultsIndustrial growth

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

