Hindalco Q2 results: PAT jumps 78% to Rs 3,909 cr on high aluminium prices

The company, owned by the Aditya Birla Group, said its consolidated net profit jumped 78 per cent to Rs 3,909 crore ($463.3 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30

Analysts had expected a profit of Rs 3,446 crore.
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:14 PM IST
Hindalco Industries, one of the country's largest aluminium and copper producers, posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by higher aluminium prices. 
The company, owned by the Aditya Birla Group, said its consolidated net profit jumped 78 per cent to Rs 3,909 crore ($463.3 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, beating estimates. 
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 3,446 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Topics :Hindalco resultsHindalco IndustriesQ2 results

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

