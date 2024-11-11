Hindalco Q2 results: PAT jumps 78% to Rs 3,909 cr on high aluminium prices

Hindalco Industries, one of the country's largest aluminium and copper producers, posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by higher aluminium prices.
The company, owned by the Aditya Birla Group, said its consolidated net profit jumped 78 per cent to Rs 3,909 crore ($463.3 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, beating estimates.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 3,446 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)