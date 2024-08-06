Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / TVS Motor Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 23.5% to Rs 577 cr on strong demand

TVS Motor Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 23.5% to Rs 577 cr on strong demand

TVS Motor's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin rose to 11.5 per cent from 10.6 per cent a year ago

TVS Group
TVS Motor's June quarter expenses rose 14.5 per cent - this was its slowest rise in three quarters and helped push up margins.
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday, led by firm demand for its two-wheelers and strong margins.

The company, which makes the Jupiter brand of scooters and the Apache line of motorcycles, said its profit rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 577 cr ($68.77 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Analysts had expected Rs 5.68 cr, according to LSEG data.

TVS Motor's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin rose to 11.5 per cent from 10.6 per cent a year ago, settling between brokerage Motilal Oswal's estimate of 11.7 per cent and Prabhudas Lilladher's 11.4 per cent.

This came largely on the back of strong two-wheeler demand, both domestic and international, as well as slowing growth in expenses.

Total two-wheeler sales in the country rose 20.4 per cent in the June quarter from the year earlier, with TVS' sales jumping 14.1 per cent to more than a million units in the quarter.

More From This Section

Bajaj Electricals Q1FY25 results: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 28.1 cr

Power Finance Corp Q1 results: Net profit rises over 20% to Rs 7,182 cr

Bharti Airtel Q1 FY25 results: Profit rises 158% on new 4G, 5G users

ONGC Q1 FY25 results: Net profit declines 32.1% to Rs 9,936 crore

HCC Q1 result: Firm reports Rs 2.5 crore loss; revenue falls 5.73%

Analysts said a pick-up in sales for premium motorcycles like the 'Apache' series, the ramp-up of electric vehicle volumes and exports recovery have helped TVS.

Quarterly exports for the company, which makes the iQube series of EVs, rose 11.5 per cent. Exports make up nearly a fourth of the company's overall revenue, according to its latest annual report.

TVS Motor's June quarter expenses rose 14.5 per cent - this was its slowest rise in three quarters and helped push up margins.

Revenue from operations rose a less-than-expected 16 per cent to 83.76 billion rupees.

Rival Bajaj Auto reported a 20 per cent rise in its quarterly profit as exports recovered. Hero MotoCorp is yet to report quarterly results.

Shares of TVS Motor pared the day's losses after the results, trading 0.9 per cent lower.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stocks to watch on August 6: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, TVS Motor, ONGC

TVS Motor's sales grow by 9% to 354,140 units in July, EV sales up 61%

Here's why Honda is losing the electric two-wheeler race in Indian market

Stocks to watch, July 18: Infosys, RIL, Vi, LTIM, Asian Paints, Paytm

TVS to invest 200 mn pounds in Norton Motorcycles; India launch on plan

Topics :TVS MotorTVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor salesQ1 resultsautomobile industry

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story