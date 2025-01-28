TVS Motor Q3 result: Net profit up 20% at Rs 609.35 cr on higher sales

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 609.35 crore in the December quarter, riding on higher sales.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 509.61 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 11,134.63 crore against Rs 10,113.94 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the October-December quarter were higher at Rs 10,272.62 crore compared to Rs 9,362.83 crore in the same period a year ago.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports in the quarter, grew by 10 per cent to 12.12 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024 over 11.01 lakh units in the year-ago quarter, TVS Motor Co said.

Motorcycle sales grew by 6 per cent to 5.56 lakh units from 5.23 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2023, it said, adding that scooter sales grew by 22 per cent to 4.93 lakh units against 4.04 lakh units sold a year ago.

The company further said its three-wheeler sales in the quarter under review were 29,000 units compared to 38,000 units during the third quarter of FY24.

"Electric scooter sales for the quarter ended December 2024 grew by 57 per cent to 76,000 units as against 48,000 units in the quarter ended December 2023," the company said.