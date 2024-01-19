Home / Companies / Results / UltraTech Cement's Q3 profit rises 68% on the back of price hikes, demand

UltraTech Cement's Q3 profit rises 68% on the back of price hikes, demand

Revenue from operations climbed about 8% to Rs 16,740 crore for three months ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 16,619 crore, as per LSEG data.

UltraTech
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 3:26 PM IST
India's UltraTech Cement posted third-quarter profit above Street expectations on Friday, supported by price hikes of its construction materials amid sustained infrastructure demand.

Consolidated net profit jumped nearly 68% to Rs 1,777 crore ($214 million) - the highest since the March quarter of 2022. Analysts on average expected profit of Rs 1,730 crore, as per LSEG data.

Cement prices in India, on average, rose 2.5% sequentially during the quarter, brokerage Systematix said, helping cement makers to yield more from their sales.

The Aditya Birla group-backed UltraTech Cement said earlier this month that volumes, including overseas sales, increased 6% to 27.3 million tonnes in the quarter. Analysts were expecting volumes to grow in the range of 5%-5.6%.

Ongoing projects, such as Mumbai metro and expressway construction in its key markets of west and central India helped sustain infrastructure demand, the company said.

Cement makers have been benefitting from the demand surge from the housing and infrastructure sectors, aided further by the government's spending push.

This is UltraTech Cement's first quarterly earnings after it bought Kesoram's cement assets for $645 million, in a move to add heft to its hold in southern India.

The region contributes the least to UltraTech's total capacity, according to its latest annual report.

The company's shares climbed as much as 2.4% to hit a two-week high after results.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

