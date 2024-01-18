Home / Companies / Results / 360 ONE WAM profit rises 7.7% to Rs 194 crore in December quarter

360 ONE WAM profit rises 7.7% to Rs 194 crore in December quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 8:01 PM IST
360 ONE WAM, formerly IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, on Thursday reported a 7.7 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax to Rs 194 crore in the December quarter.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 180 crore in the year-ago period, 360 ONE WAM said in a statement.

The company's total revenue surged 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 467 crore for three months ended December 2023 from Rs 410 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.

"Our commitment is steadfast in identifying optimal bottom-up opportunities within the broader context. We remain focused on domestic coverage in Tier 2 and 3 cities and expanding the client segments," Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO of 360 ONE, said.

Topics :Q3 resultsIIFL Wealth Managementfinance sector

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

