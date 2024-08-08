Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Unitech Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 1,206 cr, total income at Rs 84 cr

Unitech Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 1,206 cr, total income at Rs 84 cr

Total income declined to Rs 84.04 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 91.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

q1 results, company quarter 1
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Unitech Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,206 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 702.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total income declined to Rs 84.04 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 91.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

On January 20, 2020, the Supreme Court directed that the Board of Directors of Unitech Ltd, as existing on that date, be superseded with immediate effect in order to facilitate the taking over of management by the new board constituted in terms of the proposal submitted by the central government.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi disposes of investigation against Unitech's former promoters

So close, yet so far: What it feels like finishing fourth in Olympics

Sebi's new rules specify max limit for large value funds' tenure extension

Antim Panghal likely to get three-year ban for indiscipline at Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM; Aman's SF match at 9:45 PM

Topics :UnitechResults

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story