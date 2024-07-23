United Spirits Q1 results: Profit rises 25.6% to Rs 299 cr on strong demand

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Net sales rose 8.3% to Rs 2,352 crore. Sales value of premium spirits, its biggest revenue contributor, increased 10.1%, the company said

India on Tuesday unveiled the spending of billions of dollars to create new jobs as a part of its budget after the election.
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 8:30 PM IST
United Spirits reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its premium alcohol brands such as Antiquity and Signature.

Profit for Diageo's India arm rose 25.6% year-on-year to Rs 299 crore ($35.7 million) in the April-June quarter, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 263 crore, according to LSEG data.

Net sales rose 8.3% to Rs 2,352 crore. Sales value of premium spirits, its biggest revenue contributor, increased 10.1%, the company said.

KEY CONTEXT

India's alcohol and beverage industry has been seeing steady volume growth in the premium category, propelled by lifestyle changes and rising incomes.

Moreover, stable prices of key raw materials such as barley and easing of bottling and packaging expenses have helped the industry's profitability, which analysts expect will continue.

Even the national elections, which ran for half the quarter, were not enough to dampen demand, despite restrictions on liquor sales around voting days.

Topics :United Spirits Q1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

