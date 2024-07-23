United Spirits Q1 results: Profit rises 25.6% to Rs 299 cr on strong demand

United Spirits reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its premium alcohol brands such as Antiquity and Signature.

Profit for Diageo's India arm rose 25.6% year-on-year to Rs 299 crore ($35.7 million) in the April-June quarter, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 263 crore, according to LSEG data.

Net sales rose 8.3% to Rs 2,352 crore. Sales value of premium spirits, its biggest revenue contributor, increased 10.1%, the company said.

KEY CONTEXT

India's alcohol and beverage industry has been seeing steady volume growth in the premium category, propelled by lifestyle changes and rising incomes.