Varun Beverages Q4 results: Net profit rises 25.2% to Rs 537.3 crore

PepsiCo's bottling partner focused on reducing sugar content in beverages

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Varun Beverages, the largest bottling partner for the beverage company PepsiCo, reported a 25.2 per cent uptick in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, to Rs 537.3 crore from the year-ago period.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 429.1 crore in the same period last year. The company follows the January-December financial year.

Meanwhile, the company reported a 10.9 per cent uptick in net sales to Rs 4,317.3 crore from Rs 3,893 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a volume growth of 7.2 per cent, with a 3.5 per cent growth in net realisation per case in the first quarter.

Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) rose by 23.5 per cent to Rs 997 crore from the year-ago period.


"In spite of a delay in the Holi festival by 17 days resulting in a delayed seasonality cycle, we are pleased to report a reasonably strong overall operational and financial performance in the first quarter of the year,” said Ravi Jaipuria, chairman, Varun Beverages.

“Our sustainability efforts, including the focus on reducing sugar content, removal of corrugated pads in packaging, and light-weighting of packaging material have started showing results by an increase in gross margins,” he added.

The company said that 46 per cent of its consolidated sales volumes come from low sugar or no sugar products.

The bottler is working to reduce sugar content for beverages, including Mirinda, 7UP, and Pepsi in India. “We are making a constant effort to reduce the sugar content in the beverages. We have also got a new formulation for zero-calorie, zero-sugar Gatorade from PepsiCo,” the management said in a post-earnings call with investors.

The company also commenced operations at three Greenfield facilities located in Supa, Maharashtra; Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh; and Khordha, Odisha.

“This expansion is designed to meet the rising demand for beverages in India and support our long-term growth trajectory,” said Jaipuria.

The company also completed the strategic acquisition of South Africa-based The Beverage Company (BevCo) in the last quarter, which operates five plants in the country.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

