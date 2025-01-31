Vintage Coffee Q3 results: Profit up over three-fold, announces expansion

Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd (VCBL) on Friday posted a more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.45 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on strong sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total revenue rose to Rs 88.90 crore for the December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 37.85 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

VCBL Managing Director Balakrishna Tati announced plans to expand its production capacity by an additional 4,500 metric per annum (TPA), with the new capacity expected to be commissioned by Q4 FY26.

The expansion will be financed entirely through internal accruals.

"By increasing our production capacity by nearly 70 per cent to 11,000 TPA, we are strengthening our market position as the leader in soluble coffee supplier in the country and reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation for our stakeholders," he said.

The additional production line will be installed at the company's instant coffee subsidiary VCPL located near Hyderabad.

Following the expansion, Vintage Coffee's total production capacity will increase to 11,000 TPA, up from the current 6,500 TPA.