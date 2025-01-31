Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / IRB Infrastructure Q3 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 222 crore

IRB Infrastructure Q3 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 222 crore

The company's PAT, including exceptional items, jumped manifold to Rs 6,026 crore against Rs 187 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year

Q3 result
It had posted a profit after tax "PAT, excluding exceptional gains" of Rs 187 crore in the year-ago period. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Friday said it has reported an 18.7 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 222 crore in the December quarter.

It had posted a profit after tax "PAT, excluding exceptional gains" of Rs 187 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company's PAT, including exceptional items, jumped manifold to Rs 6,026 crore against Rs 187 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,090 crore over Rs 2,077 crore a year ago.

The company's board has also declared a third interim dividend of Re 1 totalling Rs 60.3 crore in the third quarter of FY25. This brings the total dividend for the first nine months of FY25 to Rs 181.1 crore.

During the quarter under review, the company witnessed a 21 per cent rise in aggregate toll collection to Rs 1,655 crore compared to Rs 1,373 crore in Q3FY24.

Also Read

IRB Infrastructure share rises over 4% as Nov toll collection jumps 23% YoY

IRB Infra's toll revenue collection rises 21% to Rs 540 crore in October

IRB Infrastructure to raise debt of up to $200 million via bond issue

IRB Infra September toll collection jumps 19% YoY; share price up 3%

IRB Infra's toll revenue collection rises 19% to Rs 502 crore in Sep

Its company Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said, "Our asset portfolio continues to excel with 21 per cent revenue growth in the current quarter. We have embarked on a strategic journey of asset rotation and unlocking the true value of our investments. This initiative includes a non-binding offer to Public InvIT and a value-enhancing initiative across our portfolio."  In the December quarter, IRB Infrastructure Trust made a non-binding offer to IRB InvIT Fund to transfer five toll assets having an enterprise value of Rs 15,000 crore as of September 2024.

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment.

It is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GMDC Q3FY25 results: PAT rises 26.3% to Rs 148 cr, income at Rs 767.92 cr

Vedanta Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 76.2% to Rs 3,547 crore

PNB Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 102% to Rs 4,508 cr, NII up 7.2%

IndusInd Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 39% at Rs 1,402 crore

Inox Wind Q3 result: Profit jumps to Rs 239 cr backed by revenues

Topics :IRB Infrastructure IRB Infrastructure DevelopersQ3 results

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story