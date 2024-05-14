Home / Companies / Results / Zydus Wellness Q4: Net profit up 3.44% to Rs 150 cr, revenue at 782 cr

Zydus Wellness Q4: Net profit up 3.44% to Rs 150 cr, revenue at 782 cr

In FY24, consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,327.8 crore, as compared to Rs 2,254.8 crore in FY23

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus
Photo: X@ZydusUniverse
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Zydus Wellness Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 150.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 145.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 782.6 crore, as against Rs 713 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 632.2 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24, as compared to Rs 580.2 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024 consolidated net profit was at Rs 266.9 crore, as against Rs 310.4 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said.

In FY24, consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,327.8 crore, as compared to Rs 2,254.8 crore in FY23.

The board of directors at their meeting held on May 14, 2024 recommended a final dividend Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting to be held on August 2, 2024, the filing said.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

