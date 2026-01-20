Home / Companies / Start Ups / AI startup Emergent raises $70 million in SoftBank, Khosla-led round

AI startup Emergent raises $70 million in SoftBank, Khosla-led round

The firm has raised $100 million in seven months, with over 5 million users creating and shipping products in more than 190 countries

Emergent Co-founders- Mukund Jha & Madhav Jha
premium
Emergent Co-founders- Mukund Jha & Madhav Jha
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Emergent, a fast-growing platform that uses artificial intelligence to let users build full-stack, production-ready web and mobile applications, said it raised $70 million in a Series B round led by Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from Prosus, Lightspeed, Together and Y Combinator. In total, the company has raised $100 million within seven months of launch. The funding comes as more than 5 million users are already building and shipping real products on Emergent across more than 190 countries.
 
The funds will be deployed to fuel continued team expansion, accelerate product development, and drive entry into new markets, as demand for AI-powered software creation surges among entrepreneurs and small businesses globally.
 
The backing from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 reflects growing confidence in Emergent’s long-term vision and execution.
 
In just seven months, Emergent has scaled to $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is on track to surpass $100 million ARR by April 2026, cementing its position among the fastest-growing AI companies worldwide and the fastest-scaling technology startup in India by revenue.
 
“In the AI era, products that are getting strong consumer acceptance are seeing massive growth. Essentially, we have been able to address a large gap in the market where non-technical users—people who do not have any coding background or coding experience—want to build their own software,” Mukund Jha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Emergent, told Business Standard. “So far, most other tools are great at building demos but fall short of getting you to a production-ready app that can actually be used and monetised. That’s the gap Emergent is filling today, where people can come in, describe what they want and get a fully working app that they can use, deploy and sell.”
 
Emergent’s Series B comes less than three months after its Series A, marking one of the fastest Series A–to–Series B progressions in the category. The round also follows Google’s recent backing of Emergent, underscoring strong validation from leading global technology and capital partners. Notably, the investment marks SoftBank’s return to AI investments in India, signalling renewed conviction in the country’s next wave of AI-led companies.
 
“Emergent is growing at a pace we rarely see because it is tapping into a segment that has never been served,” said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. “When barriers to software creation fall this quickly, behaviour changes across industries, not just within the technology sector. Emergent is early in shaping how software gets created and monetised over the next decade, not just the next product cycle, and its users are quick to share their success.”
 
Sarthak Misra, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said Emergent is harnessing AI to unlock a massive wave of entrepreneurship by removing the technical and capital barriers that have historically limited who can build software. “We are excited to partner with Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha, the founders, and the Emergent team on a shared vision to help entrepreneurs worldwide turn ideas into businesses.”
 
Emergent works like a full development team, with agents that design, build, test, and scale software end to end. The result is real, dependable software built in a fraction of the time and cost, giving both established and first-time business owners the speed, confidence, and leverage of the world’s most advanced technology companies, without the overhead. Most importantly, business builders can monetise their creations, going from idea to cash flow in hours. Emergent produces production-grade software engineered to ship, paired with Stripe and other built-in billing providers, so products are monetisation-ready at launch.
 
Mukund Jha said software creation is undergoing a structural shift. He said it used to be that only people with technical training or capital could turn ideas into real products. Emergent flips that model. “We are seeing millions of people build and ship real businesses, workflows, and products in days,” said Jha. “As a result, many are generating new sources of income. By helping everyday people build and monetise their ideas, Emergent is stepping in to power the most crucial segment of the economy—small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Clean energy platform LNK Energy launched with ₹10,000 cr investment

Premium

India's top 20 startups dominated valuations, fundraising in 2025

Premium

Datanomics: Consumption, not technology, powers India's startup boom

Guj, Arunachal, Goa top states in ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Premium

Unacademy retreats from offline expansion as founder bets on digital growth

Topics :Artificial intelligenceStartupSoftBankCompany News

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story