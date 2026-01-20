AI startup Emergent raises $70 million in SoftBank, Khosla-led round

In just seven months, Emergent has scaled to $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is on track to surpass $100 million ARR by April 2026, cementing its position among the fastest-growing AI companies worldwide and the fastest-scaling technology startup in India by revenue.

“In the AI era, products that are getting strong consumer acceptance are seeing massive growth. Essentially, we have been able to address a large gap in the market where non-technical users—people who do not have any coding background or coding experience—want to build their own software,” Mukund Jha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Emergent, told Business Standard. “So far, most other tools are great at building demos but fall short of getting you to a production-ready app that can actually be used and monetised. That’s the gap Emergent is filling today, where people can come in, describe what they want and get a fully working app that they can use, deploy and sell.”