The capital will play a key role in fuelling the company's expansion plans, enhancing its technological capabilities and solidifying its global market presence, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
AI Start-up ZYBER 365 has secured USD 100 million (around Rs 818.7 crore) in Series A funding led by UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group, valuing the company at USD 1.2 billion, a statement said on Tuesday.

The latest funding has earned the Web3, AI startup a unicorn status, making ZYBER 365 the 109th unicorn in India's vibrant start-up ecosystem, the startup said in the statement.

Founded in May 2023 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Pearl Kapur and Sunny Vaghela, ZYBER 365 is involved in Web3, AI and cybersecurity segments with a focus on sustainability.

With its headquarters in London and operational base in India, the company aims to make India the hub of its operations.

The statement said that the Series A funding round, spearheaded by SRAM & MRAM Group, garnered significant investments from other prominent investors as well, highlighting the confidence in ZYBER 365's potential and growth trajectory.

SRAM & MRAM Group has announced a USD 3.64 billion investment in a semiconductor fab in Odisha. It also announced a USD 100 million investment in the air cargo business of SpiceXpress.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

