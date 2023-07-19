Home / Companies / Start Ups / VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

India is among the top five global markets in terms of both VC funding deal volume and value and has experienced a relatively higher impact compared to the US, China, and the UK

BS Web Team New Delhi
Venture capital

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Venture capital (VC) funding activity in India faced a setback in the first half (H1) of 2023, with a noticeable impact on its value. According to GlobalData, a data and analytics company, a total of 568 VC funding deals worth $3.7 billion were announced in India during this period. This represents a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 43.3 per cent in the number of deals and a significant drop of 76.4 per cent in terms of overall value.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, explains that the challenging economic scenario globally had an adverse effect on investor sentiment, leading to subdued VC funding activity in key markets like India.

“Owing to the challenging economic scenario, investor sentiment had a dent globally. As a result, several key global markets, including India, have experienced subdued VC funding activity. The steep decline in funding value could also be a signal of prolonged funding winter and severity of investor cautiousness,” Bose said.

Comparing H1 2023 to H1 2022, the total funding value in India decreased by more than four times. GlobalData's analysis of the Financial Deals Database revealed that Indian startups raised $15.8 billion across 1,002 VC funding deals in H1 2022.

Also Read: Startup funding dips 71% in 2023; consumer, environment tech sectors shine

Bose added, “Apart from macroeconomic challenges and recession fears, concerns around startup valuations also seem to take a toll on investor sentiments in the country."

Bose stated that India was among the top five global markets in terms of both VC funding deal volume and value. However, India has experienced a relatively more significant impact compared to the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.

Elaborating on this, the report adds that in H1 2023, the VC funding deal volume for the US, China, and the UK declined by 34.7 per cent, 15.8 per cent, and 28.6 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous year. The corresponding decline in funding value for these markets was relatively lower, at 49.2 per cent, 36.3 per cent, and 54.7 per cent, respectively.

Also Read: SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each
 

Also Read

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

Pet food start-up Drools raises $60 mn in funding from L Catterton

With a 38% jump, India's M&A activity touched all-time high in 2022

Indian startup funding fell 72% in H1CY23, funding rounds down 66%: Tracxn

Venture capital investments down 70% across globe in Q1CY23: KPMG study

Profitable Indian unicorns to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27: Report

Dunzo seeks $20 million additional investment from Reliance Retail

Startups in India to grow tenfold in next 4-5 years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for int'l biz: Report

Fibe eyes upskilling space for lending even as ed-tech faces crunch

Topics :Venture Capitalventure capitalistsStartup IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story