Amazon Pharmacy expands medicine access from Andaman to Arunachal Pradesh

Amazon Pharmacy said it strives to provide a seamless experience by connecting customers with licensed sellers through its marketplace.

It offers the convenience of ordering medicines online from the comfort of home, combined with savings and doorstep delivery across 100 per cent of serviceable pin codes in India. Through verified sellers, customers can explore a vast selection of prescription medications, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, medical devices, supplements, and health products. Using Amazon's nationwide logistics network, customers can now access a wide range of medicines, with same-day delivery available in 23 cities, including top metros and Tier-II cities.

“At Amazon, we work with licensed sellers to facilitate healthcare access in India by making it more convenient for our customers to shop online. Through Amazon Pharmacy, our sellers leverage a nationwide logistics network to offer thousands of prescription medications, OTC drugs, and healthcare essentials right to customers' doorsteps across the country—even in the remotest areas,” said Harsh Goyal, director – pharmacy, Amazon India. “For customers who are used to ordering things from Amazon, we have kept the experience seamless and simple so they can buy medicines in the same manner they shop for their other essential products from Amazon.in.”

Amazon Pharmacy delivers medicines across 100 per cent of serviceable pin codes across the country. This is subject to availability and regulatory requirements, ensuring that customers even in the remotest areas—Port Blair and Havelock in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Leh in Ladakh, Kanyakumari, and Roing in Arunachal Pradesh—have access to essential medication. With its robust distribution and delivery ecosystem, Amazon said it facilitates quick and convenient access to a wide range of medications, including same-day delivery in 23 cities.

Amazon Pharmacy said it employs best-in-class processes, from secure packaging to hygienic delivery. With exclusive savings, rapid delivery, and a relentless focus on customer health, Amazon Pharmacy said it is becoming the preferred choice for reliable and convenient healthcare services.

If customers cannot locate their prescriptions or if the prescriptions contain errors, they can opt for a free consultation service provided by a third-party telemedicine partner. With the customer's consent, a registered medical practitioner will call them to understand their needs and evaluate whether a prescription is appropriate to be issued. If issued, this new prescription will be used to confirm the order on Amazon Pharmacy.

Customers shopping on Amazon Pharmacy can save more through cashback offers. Prime customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards get 5 per cent savings on their purchases. Additional cashback offers are available based on cart value. Prime members enjoy free delivery on orders of Rs 149 or above, while non-Prime members get free delivery on orders of Rs 299 or above. Orders below these values incur a nominal Rs 60 delivery charge.