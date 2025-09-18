Unispace India eyes ₹350 cr revenue by FY26 on GCC-led expansion

UK-headquartered workspace design firm Unispace expects its India business to reach Rs 350 crore in revenue by FY26, supported by a strong project pipeline and rising demand from global capability centres (GCCs), said Abi Roni Mattom, country director, Unispace India.

“With GCCs rapidly scaling in technology, life sciences, financial services and professional sectors, Unispace is already delivering transformative workplaces for several leading global enterprises. We are well-positioned to capture the next wave of large-scale GCC expansions across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and beyond. With a robust pipeline of enterprise opportunities, Unispace India is set to consolidate its leadership in workplace transformation and achieve its FY26 growth ambitions,” Mattom said.

GCCs have leased 100 million square feet across India’s top cities, with demand surging to 28 million square feet in 2025 and projected at 60–65 million square feet during 2026–27, according to a recent Colliers report. To date, Unispace India has signed about 10–12 projects annually. Looking ahead, the firm aims to double its project pipeline in the ongoing fiscal year. ALSO READ: US Fed slashes rates by 25 bps, expects steady pace of cuts coming Unispace India, which has strategised, constructed and designed workspaces for clients such as HP, Takeda, The Executive Centre and BlackLine, records a client retention rate of 50–75 per cent annually.

Commenting on client retention, Swatasiddha Majumdar, principal of strategy at Unispace India, said workplace design plays an important role in shaping employee experience, particularly in a Gen Z-driven culture. “Interior design of workspaces plays an important role in client retention. Over the last 25 years, I have seen a shift. Factors like attrition, globalisation, feedback mechanisms and HR involvement have made organisations more sensitive to employee needs. Today, especially with Gen Z, the message is clear: if you want productivity, you must provide the right environment,” Majumdar said. Unispace provides services for offices, laboratories, life sciences facilities, campuses, headquarters, hospitality and sports venues, and retail. With more than 5,500 projects completed, the firm has a presence in over 13 countries.