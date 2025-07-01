AppsForBharat raises ₹175 crore Series C to scale Sri Mandir platform

AppsForBharat, the parent firm of the devotion platform Sri Mandir, on Monday announced it has raised ₹175 crore in a Series C funding round led by Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, with participation from existing investors Nandan Nilekani’s Fundamentum, Elevation Capital, and Peak XV Partners.

The funds will be used to invest in over 20 temple towns—including Varanasi, Ujjain, Ayodhya, and Haridwar—strengthen services and commerce verticals, establish fulfilment and logistics hubs, and build AI-led features to bolster user engagement.

Founded by Prashant Sachan in 2020, the app enables devotees to participate in online pujas, offer goods, receive prasad, and access devotional content. AppsForBharat has over four crore downloads to date.

In the last 12 months, nearly 12 lakh devotees have performed 52 lakh online pujas and made offerings at more than 70 temples across India. The app also has a global presence, with nearly 20 per cent of demand coming from the Indian diaspora living in the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Prashant Sachan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AppsForBharat, said, "With this fundraise, we are entering the next phase of growth—scaling temple partnerships, improving digital infrastructure for temples, and building AI capabilities to serve our users better. We have grown by 2x in the last six months and have been able to create significant value for our temple partners and our devotees."