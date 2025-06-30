Home / Companies / Start Ups / Eggoz raises $20 million in Series C to scale branded eggs in Indian market

Eggoz raises $20 million in Series C to scale branded eggs in Indian market

Backed by Gaja Capital, Eggoz aims to expand its footprint, build supply chain tech, and compete in India's $12 bn egg market with traceable, hygienic products

eggoz founder's team
Eggoz was founded in 2017 by IIT Kharagpur graduates Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh and Uttam Kumar
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
Indian egg supply chain startup Eggoz has raised $20 million in Series C funding, as it looks to capitalise on growing consumer demand for branded, traceable food products in a traditionally unorganised market.
 
The round was led by private equity firm Gaja Capital, with participation from existing investors including IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, Nabventures and Merisis Opportunities Fund. Individual investors such as Arvind Thakur, S Ramadorai, Artek Chemicals and Blue Dot Capital also joined the round.
 
The company plans to use the funding to strengthen its presence in current markets, expand to new cities, and invest in technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Focus on traceable, tech-enabled food products

Founded in 2017 by IIT Kharagpur graduates Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh and Uttam Kumar, Eggoz operates a tech-enabled, asset-light model that sources eggs directly from farmers. 
 
The company claims to have achieved 76 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, reaching Rs 130 crore in FY25, up from Rs 74 crore in FY24. In Q4 FY25, Eggoz said it achieved EBITDA breakeven and a peak brand annual recurring revenue of Rs 200 crore.
 
The Indian egg market remains largely unorganised, with industry estimates suggesting over 90 per cent of the country's egg production is sold through traditional, unbranded channels. This presents both an opportunity and a challenge for startups like Eggoz.

Expanding product range and market reach

Eggoz emphasises safety and traceability, subjecting its products to what it describes as 11 hygiene checks and using herbal feed. The company is positioned as a supplier on India’s quick commerce and e-commerce platforms, though it faces competition from traditional distributors and other branded players entering the segment.
 
“We are entering our next growth phase. At Eggoz, we're not just building a brand—we're redefining a category that reaches most Indian households,” said Abhishek Negi, co-founder and CEO. “Over 95 per cent of eggs in India are sold loose, often lacking basic hygiene and quality.”
 
The company has also expanded into value-added products, including egg momos and burger patties, targeting urban consumers seeking convenient protein options.
 
Currently available in more than 11 major cities—including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune—Eggoz is competing for a share of what industry reports estimate to be a $12 billion Indian egg market.
 
Investor confidence in scalable protein solutions
 
“Eggoz is solving a critical gap in India’s protein ecosystem with a scalable, tech-first approach,” said Gopal Jain, CEO and managing director at Gaja Capital.
 
Industry analysts note that while the branded egg segment holds promise, companies must navigate complex supply chain logistics, maintain consistent quality, and achieve scale to remain competitive against low-cost traditional suppliers.
 
“With India producing over 140 billion eggs annually, the need for quality and traceability in this essential category is more important than ever,” said Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner at IvyCap Ventures.
 

Topics :eggsGaja CapitalConsumer demandstartups in IndiaIndian startups

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

