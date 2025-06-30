Aukera raises $15 million to expand lab-grown diamond jewellery brand

Lab-grown diamond jewellery maker Aukera has raised $15 million in growth funding to expand its retail footprint and product lineup, as the company bets on shifting consumer preferences in India’s traditional jewellery market.

The round was led by Peak XV Partners, with continued backing from existing investors including Fireside Ventures, Sparrow Capital, Prath Ventures, and Alteria Capital.

The funding comes as India’s lab-grown diamond jewellery market, while still nascent at an estimated $350 million in 2024, is projected to grow at around 15 per cent annually over the next decade, according to consultancy firm Redseer.

Founded two years ago, Aukera has scaled to 13 stores across India including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad. The company faces competition from established players like BlueStone and Melorra, as well as specialised lab-grown diamond retailers including Jewelbox, Fiona Diamonds, and Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds.

"Women in India are upgrading to lab-grown diamond jewellery and Aukera is proud to lead that shift," said Lisa Mukhedkar, founder and CEO, Aukera. The company aims to become a ₹1,000 crore brand within five to seven years, though it did not disclose current revenue figures for comparison. With the fresh funding, Aukera plans to accelerate its physical retail expansion, invest in design and merchandising talent, and strengthen its omnichannel capabilities. The company's strategy of maintaining direct control over retail operations contrasts with many competitors who rely heavily on online sales or franchise models.