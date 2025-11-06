Arya.ag NBFC arm plans to exceed ₹3K crore in commodity financing in FY26

Arya.ag, one of the country’s leading grain commerce platforms, plans to exceed Rs 3,000 crore in commodity financing in FY26 against warehousing receipts, thereby registering a healthy growth rate, Chattanathan Devarajan, co-founder of Arya.ag, said.

Arya.ag does commodity financing through its NBFC arm, Aryadhan Financial Solutions Pvt Ltd. In FY25, the NBFC clocked Rs 2,000 crore in commodity financing, which it claimed was one of the highest in the space.

The NBFC’s AUM is around Rs 1,000–1,500 crore. Together with its partner banks, it has facilitated financing of around Rs 8,000–10,000 crore so far against commodity receipts.

“Our financing cost is 2–2.5 per cent more than direct bank financing, but the benefits far outnumber the cost,” Devarajan told Business Standard on the sidelines of a company event.

He said that as on date, Arya.ag has 3.5–4 million metric tonnes of commodities under its management, spread across more than 3,500 warehouses spanning 21 districts of the country. Arya.ag provides a bouquet of solutions to farmers, including warehouses near farm fields for storing commodities, assistance in availing funds against the commodity stored, and a highly skilled technical and digital platform to connect with buyers for the stored commodities. The company’s revenue model is such that it charges a very nominal fee — the lowest in the industry — for the three services it offers. On Thursday, the NBFC announced the launch of 25 Smart Farm Centres across India, bringing technology and data intelligence directly to the farm gate.

Each Smart Farm Centre serves as a hub for data-led agriculture, addressing the immediate and localised challenges of farmers. Managed by a cadre of community-based women leaders, these Centres offer IoT-enabled soil diagnostics, hyper-local weather insights, drone imaging, climate insurance, and farmer training. These tools help farmers make better decisions at every stage of cultivation — from sowing and irrigation to harvest planning and financing. The Centres, developed in collaboration with Neoperk, BharatRohan, FarmBridge, Finhaat, Fyllo, and Arya.ag’s Community Value Chain Resource Persons (CVRPs), demonstrate how partnerships in technology, data analytics, and community trust can drive measurable impact at the farm level.