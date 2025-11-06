SMBC to invest $200 million in Indian startups amid booming IPO market

Follow Bloomberg India on WhatsApp for exclusive content and analysis on what billionaires, businesses and markets are doing. Sign up here.

A fund co-run by the banking arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. plans to pour the bulk of the $200 million it has raised into Indian startups, betting that the country’s booming IPO market will create opportunities to cash out. Initial public offerings in the country have exceeded $16 billion so far this year, as soaring demand from small investors adds to a wave of buying by insurers and local mutual funds. That is raising the prospect of more venture capital and private equity funds using the stock market as a venue for exits or stake reductions.

“The ability for these companies to tap into public markets upon maturity creates a valuable liquidity event for potential investors,” said Rajeev Ranka, a partner at the SMBC Asia Rising Fund. Since its launch around two years ago, the fund has committed $100 million to a dozen startups in India and Southeast Asia, including Vayana Pvt, Modifi and M2P Solutions Pvt. A few more investments are being finalized, said Ranka. SMBC expects to invest the entire fund by the second half of 2026, with about a quarter of the capital targeted at startups in Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Several factors stand out in India’s fintech ecosystem, with the level of innovation and scalability unparalleled among Asian countries, he said.