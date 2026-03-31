BigBasket partners RCB as official qcom partner for T20 League 2026

Tata-owned grocery delivery platform BigBasket on Tuesday said it has strengthened its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru ( RCB ) as the official quick commerce (qcom) partner for the 2026 T20 League. The partnership is now in its third consecutive year.

As part of the engagement, BigBasket will have a digital presence across RCB’s platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, offering fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interactive experiences. Additionally, on-ground activations such as a selfie kiosk at match venues will allow fans to take virtual selfies with their favourite players, according to the company.

“The association goes beyond cricket, celebrating shared values, speed, reliability, and a deep connection with the people of Bengaluru. As two brands that embody the pulse of the city, RCB with its passionate fanbase and BigBasket with its promise of fast delivery, this partnership brings together trust, familiarity, and local pride in one exciting collaboration,” the company said in a statement.