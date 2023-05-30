BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion



BlackRock joined Byju's cap table at a $12-billion valuation in 2020. In April 2022, BlackRock valued Byju's shares at about $4,660 per unit. This translated into a company valuation of about $22 billion. However, BlackRock marked down the value of its shares in Byju's to $2,400 per share at the end of December 2022. BlackRock has once again cut the valuation of its holding in the Bengaluru-based startup Byju's to about $8.4 billion, according to a report by TechCrunch.



However, Byju's recently secured $250 million in fresh funding at a valuation cap of $22 billion. This indicates that other investors still value the startup more than BlackRock. In April, BlackRock reportedly reduced the valuation of Byju's by about 50 per cent to $11.5 billion from $22 billion.