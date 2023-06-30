BNPL platform Simpl to add 10,000 merchants in Delhi over next 3-4 years



Speaking at an event "Namaste Dilli" in Gurugram on June 29, Simpl's founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nitya Sharma said, "We've recognised the immense potential of Delhi's vibrant direct-to-customer (D2C) ecosystem, and we are deeply invested in supporting its growth and fulfilling customers' evolving requirements." Buy-now-pay-later platform Simpl will onboard 10,000 merchants from Delhi-NCR in the next three to four years to meet the needs of the city's rapidly growing startup ecosystem and evolving demands of the customers.



Simpl currently has over 26,000 merchants and over 10 million customers across India. This includes Boult Audio, Healthkart, Gizmore, Urban Pitara, JioMart and Licious. According to a report by Mordo Intelligence, the D2C industry is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 34.5 per cent between 2022 and 2027, presenting a significant opportunity for D2C merchants.



Earlier this month, Simpl had announced its partnership with McDonald's India for its West and South region. "Leveraging our state-of-the-art Checkout Network and pioneering 1-tap payment solution, our aim is to enhance conversions and minimise cash-on-delivery for D2C merchants, delivering a seamless experience to millions of valued customers," Sharma added.

Arvind RP, chief marketing officer at McDonald's India had said, "At McDonald’s India, we are committed to offering our customers the best experience across touchpoints. By integrating Simpl's technology into our McDelivery platform, we are enabling millions of customers to enjoy the 1-tap checkout experience and their favourite McDonald's meals in no time. As we continue to expand and innovate, we are excited to work with Simpl who shares our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."