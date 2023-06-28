Why can fintech sector ecosystem in India survive funding winter

Many also believe that the funding winter is good to have with founders now more focused on running the business than just raising funds. “There is a shift in the mindset of the founders that liquidity is not endless and (that) they have to get used to the fact that they have to do more with less. Traditionally, that is how businesses have worked. They have put the money to the best use and get the best return on investment (ROI) on top of it,” Jain said.

He further said, “We are launching a couple more apps this year. We also got into account the aggregator licence. We have introduced piloted merchant lending. We continue to expand in our five data centres and digital footprint there.”