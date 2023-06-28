Lot of global investor interest in India right now: Arkam Ventures MD

Our core focus remains on sectors like financial services, healthcare, food/agritech, mobility, and skilling. Through our Fund II, we will also make investments in sectors like manufacturing technology and electric vehicles (EV). Our cheque sizes are also going to be bigger at $3 million, up from $1.5 million-2 million in our first fund. The idea is to target higher ownership and lead bigger rounds. We expect to close the fund by the end of this year, following which we will begin investments. We are targeting a total corpus of $180 million.

We launched our $106 million Fund I in February 2020. As many as 70 per cent of the investors were international, institutional LPs (limited partners), while 30 per cent were Indian. We made 16 investments from it, pre-series A through series B, and have allocated around 70 per cent of the fund, closely sticking to our thesis of Middle India Digitization. Our portfolio consists of companies across sectors, including fintech firms such as ﻿Jar﻿, and Kreditbee, food/agritech companies like Jai-Kisan and Jumbotail, skilling companies like Smartstaff and Cusmat, as well as SaaS companies like Spotdraft and Signzy.