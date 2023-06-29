

The Gurugram-based food delivery startup will allow users to create multiple carts at one time, reported Moneycontrol. At a time when food delivery has slowed and the two major players -- Swiggy and Zomato-- are vying for incremental market share gains, Zomato has now dropped a new feature to attract more customers.



The feature, introduced as part of its latest app update, will help users to build carts from up to four restaurants and eventually order from the restaurant of their choice. Furthermore, after checking out one cart, users can return and complete orders from the remaining carts. With this, the Gurugram-based food delivery startup takes a leaf out of PhonePe-owned Pincode’s playbook, which also allows users to build carts from across categories, it added.



Similarly, if such a move speeds up purchase decisions, Zomato may be able to get more market share from its competitor. The multi-cart feature was even highlighted when Pincode was launched, with PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam claiming that it improves the shopping experience, resulting in higher sales.



"With this feature, customers can create multiple carts without back and forth across different menus," he said. A Zomato spokesperson told the media outlet that the company strives to constantly innovate and evolve in order to provide a better customer experience.

Swiggy vs Zomato

Swiggy and Zomato have been constantly trying to outdo each other in order to increase their market share in the $5 billion food delivery market.



Swiggy was the market leader with more than 52 per cent market share in 2020, but that dropped to around 47 per cent in 2021, and then to around 45 per cent this year, indicating three years of constant declines for the Bengaluru-based startup. Swiggy currently has a market share of around 45 per cent, which is less than Zomato, which has a market share of 55 per cent.



Swiggy’s topline of around $900 million compares with Zomato’s revenues of about $885 million. Despite the fact that Prosus, Swiggy's largest shareholder and owner of 33 per cent of the company, stated in its annual report that Swiggy's revenues increased from over $600 million to around $900 million in fiscal year 2023.

Despite the two giants having a roughly similar topline, Swiggy’s losses of around $545 million were significantly higher than Zomato’s roughly $110 million during the same period.

