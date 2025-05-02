Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swiggy Bolt expands to 500 cities as Zomato shuts down 'Quick' service

Swiggy Bolt expands to 500 cities as Zomato shuts down 'Quick' service

Swiggy Bolt now handles one in every ten food orders on the platform, marking rapid expansion even as rival Zomato discontinues its instant delivery service 'Quick'

Bolt is powered by a network of over 45,000 restaurant brands, the company shared, adding that the platform delivers within a radius of 2 kilometres | Image: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Food aggregator Swiggy has expanded its in-app instant food delivery service to over 500 cities in the country, the company said on Friday. The development comes a day after Zomato shuttered its own in-app instant food delivery service, ‘Quick’.
 
Launched in October 2024, Swiggy Bolt accounts for one in every ten food delivery orders on the platform, said the company.
 
Similar to how Zomato Quick was advertised on the main page of its app, the Bolt service is also featured and marketed in the food section of the Swiggy app.
 
Bolt is powered by a network of over 45,000 restaurant brands, the company shared, adding that the platform delivers within a radius of 2 kilometres. Some of the quick service restaurant (QSR) chains that are live on the platform include KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, Faasos, Burger King and Curefoods.
 
Talking about customer retention on Bolt, the company said, “For Swiggy, the format (Bolt) is a powerful consumer acquisition and retention lever, with new users acquired through Bolt showing 4–6 per cent higher monthly retention than the platform average.”
 
Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy – Food Marketplace, said, “It’s hard not to love Bolt when your food arrives faster, hotter, and just the way it’s meant to be enjoyed. What makes it click isn’t just speed, but the operations behind the scenes that make it all work. Bolt fits into the way people live today. Seeing it scale to 500-plus cities in just a few months has been incredible. And this is just the beginning.”
 
While announcing the company’s Q4FY25 results, Deepinder Goyal, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eternal (parent company of Zomato), said:

“We are not seeing the path to profitability in these without compromising on customer experience. The current restaurant density and kitchen infrastructure is not set up for delivering orders in 10 minutes, which leads to inconsistent customer experience. As a result, we did not see any incrementality in demand while we ran Quick as an experiment for a few months.”
 
Zepto, another competitor to both Swiggy and Zomato in quick commerce, has seen its numbers go up in 10-minute food delivery. In a February update, Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO, said in a LinkedIn post that Zepto Cafe—the 10-minute food delivery service of Zepto—has exceeded 100,000 daily orders.
 
First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

