Clean-label food startup Khetika raises ₹154 crore for expansion

Clean-label food startup Khetika on Monday said it has raised ₹18 million, or about Rs 154 crore, from a clutch of investors for expansion.

Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital, along with existing investors Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum, and Shree Ram India Gums participated in the funding round, a statement said.

The company, which aims to make preservative-free food accessible to every Indian household, plans to use the funds to fuel growth, brand building and operational expansion, the statement said, adding that it will also provide secondary exit to early investors.

The Mumbai-based company sells products through e-commerce platforms and large retail stores only, and is aiming to expand into new cities and build teams across innovation, marketing, and operations.