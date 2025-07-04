Home / Companies / Start Ups / Oyo's DanCenter to add 250 premium vacation homes across India in FY26

Oyo's DanCenter to add 250 premium vacation homes across India in FY26

Oyo's European brand DanCenter currently operates in 9 states and UTs and aims to expand into Telangana and the North-East, focusing on upscale and niche travel segments

Oyo hotel
DanCenter was acquired by Oyo Vacation Homes in 2019. | Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Oravel, parent company of the hospitality technology firm Oyo, has announced that its premium European vacation rental brand DanCenter will add 250 vacation homes in India in the current financial year. Oyo said it added 50 vacation homes in the first quarter of FY26.
 
DanCenter in India now has a network of vacation homes in Lonavala in Maharashtra, Kufri in Himachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Uttarakhand, Chennai and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, Idukki in Kerala, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, and Delhi. The offerings include luxury villas and serviced apartments.
 
DanCenter is also planning to enter new regions such as Telangana and the North-East in the times to come. This strategic expansion is designed to meet the rising demand for premium, well-managed vacation homes across the country, the company said.
 
The brand’s focus remains on launching only newly constructed vacation homes, ensuring guests enjoy the highest standards of comfort and service. 
 
DanCenter was launched in Goa in February 2025 with premium villas and apartments.
 
These vacation homes come with premium amenities such as chef-on-call services, concierge assistance, dedicated housekeeping staff, experiential tours, mixology lessons, BBQ on demand and more.
 
Aditya Sharma, Upscale Business Head, Oravel Stay, said: “At DanCenter, we believe the best way to experience a destination is through its local essence. That’s why our vacation homes across India are designed to offer guests authentic experiences that include local cuisine, cultural interactions, and region-specific experiences that bring them closer to the heart of the place they are visiting. We are also focusing on niche travel groups such as wedding parties and digital nomads.”
 
DanCenter was acquired by Oyo Vacation Homes in 2019. Since then, the company has expanded its presence in Europe significantly. DanCenter, a legacy Danish brand founded in 1957, has over six decades of expertise in the European holiday home rental industry, managing a diverse portfolio of approximately 12,000 properties across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Germany.

Topics :OyoTraveltourism

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

