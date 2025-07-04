Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / India launches initiative to identify top 100 deep-tech startups

The #100DesiDeepTechs initiative, in partnership with Startup India, MEITY Startup Hub, and IIT Madras, aims to identify and support India's top deep-tech startups, fostering policy dialogue

Applications are now open for startups across India to join this exclusive cohort. | Image: Shutterstock

BS Reporter Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Startup Policy Forum has launched #100DesiDeepTechs, a multi-stakeholder initiative aimed at identifying and supporting 100 leading deep-tech startups in India.
 
Developed in collaboration with Startup India (DPIIT), MEITY Startup Hub, and IIT Madras, the program seeks to strengthen policy dialogue and advance India’s deep-tech ecosystem.
 
Applications are now open for startups across India to join this exclusive cohort. Selected startups will participate in closed-door deep-tech dialogues, engaging with policymakers, investors, industry leaders, sectoral regulators, and academic and research institutions. These discussions will culminate in a comprehensive policy whitepaper outlining sector-specific challenges and regulatory recommendations to strengthen India’s deep-tech ecosystem.
 
 
The initiative is accepting applications from Indian deep-tech startups. Selected participants will join closed-door policy discussions with industry and government stakeholders, leading to a whitepaper with regulatory recommendations.
 
Focus areas include semiconductors, defence, quantum tech, green hydrogen, space, drones, EVs, biotech, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and communications.

A Mentor Board consisting of founders, investors, policymakers, and experts will advise the #100DesiDeepTechs cohort, providing strategic guidance and access to networks.
 
“Our vision is to identify, mentor, and elevate India’s most promising deep-tech startups and support them with enabling policy frameworks,” said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of the Startup Policy Forum. “We are committed to supporting the government’s initiatives to strengthen the deep-tech ecosystem, including the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Scheme and the dedicated Deep-Tech Fund of Funds—both designed to scale R&D in critical sectors.” 
 
The whitepaper will be released at “Deeptech Baithak”, a forum of founders, investors, and policymakers. The event will also mark the launch of SPF’s Centre for Deep-tech Policy Research, which will support ongoing policy efforts.
 
Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, noted that India’s deep-tech capabilities are critical to the country’s ambition of becoming a global innovation hub. He said, “#100DesiDeepTechs is a timely and targeted initiative that will accelerate efforts by fostering policy clarity, nurturing breakthrough ideas, and building a strong pipeline of world-class startups.”
 
Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, added, “Deep-tech is the next frontier of India’s startup journey. Through #100DesiDeepTechs, we aim to identify and support startups at the intersection of science and scalable innovation, co-developing frameworks that serve the nation’s strategic interests.”
 
Prof. Thillai Rajan, IIT Madras, commented: "We are excited to collaborate on this national initiative that gives deep-tech startups a direct seat at the policy table. It aligns closely with our vision to advance high-impact research and industry partnerships."
 
SPF has enlisted domain experts and will partner with deep-tech investors to execute the initiative. IIT-Madras will lead startup selection, Ikigai Law will draft the policy whitepaper, and Kaio will manage the initiative. Insights from the program will shape a policy roadmap for deep-tech innovation and market growth.
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

