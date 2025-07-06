Nykaa expects Q1FY26 consolidated net revenue to grow by around mid-20%

FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of beauty and personal care and fashion firm Nykaa, expects its first-quarter FY26 consolidated net revenue to grow at around mid-20 per cent. The company gave an update on its business performance in a regulatory filing.

This growth is buoyed by strong growth in its beauty vertical, which it expects to deliver robust GMV growth in the higher 20 per cent range.

“This was despite disruption on account of geopolitical tensions (Indo-Pak border) that led to softer sentiment during Q1’s Flagship Sale, causing some loss of business. The strong growth came on the back of solid performance across all businesses, including the e-commerce platform, retail stores, eB2B distribution, and the House of Nykaa portfolio,” said the company.