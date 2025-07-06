Home / Companies / Start Ups / Nykaa expects Q1FY26 consolidated net revenue to grow by around mid-20%

Nykaa expects Q1FY26 consolidated net revenue to grow by around mid-20%

FSN E-Commerce projects Q1 FY26 revenue growth in the mid-20% range, led by strong performance in the beauty vertical, while fashion shows sequential improvement

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)
The company further added that House of Nykaa brands continued their accelerated growth trajectory with strong performances from both home-grown and acquired brands. (Nykaa | Credit: X)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of beauty and personal care and fashion firm Nykaa, expects its first-quarter FY26 consolidated net revenue to grow at around mid-20 per cent. The company gave an update on its business performance in a regulatory filing.
 
 
This growth is buoyed by strong growth in its beauty vertical, which it expects to deliver robust GMV growth in the higher 20 per cent range.
 
“This was despite disruption on account of geopolitical tensions (Indo-Pak border) that led to softer sentiment during Q1’s Flagship Sale, causing some loss of business. The strong growth came on the back of solid performance across all businesses, including the e-commerce platform, retail stores, eB2B distribution, and the House of Nykaa portfolio,” said the company.
 
The company further added that House of Nykaa brands continued their accelerated growth trajectory with strong performances from both home-grown and acquired brands. As a result, “The beauty vertical’s net revenue is expected to grow in the mid-20 per cent range, similar to previous quarters,” it said.
 
Whereas the fashion vertical will see improvement over previous quarters, it is expected to deliver GMV growth in the mid-20 per cent range. This performance was driven by improving traction in the core platform business, supported by an expanding assortment and robust customer acquisition. The fashion vertical’s net revenue growth is expected to improve sequentially to the mid-teens, though lower than the GMV growth.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Visioning expansion: IPO-bound Lenskart sets sights on AI glasses

India launches initiative to identify top 100 deep-tech startups

Oyo's DanCenter to add 250 premium vacation homes across India in FY26

Premium

Matter Motor Works hunts for new tech as rare earth stocks deplete

GobbleCube raises $3.5 million to expand AI tools for consumer brands

Topics :NykaaNykaa Start-upfashion brand

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story