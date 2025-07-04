Visioning expansion: IPO-bound Lenskart sets sights on AI glasses

Eyewear unicorn Lenskart has invested in Mumbai-based Ajna Lens, a deep-tech startup specialising in extended reality (XR) and AI-powered wearable tech. The deal, the value of which remains undisclosed, marks Lenskart’s first serious bet on AI-enabled smart glasses, and comes as it gears up for a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) at reportedly $10 billion valuation. Ajna’s tech is likely to power the next generation of smart eyewear for Lenskart, which already offers “Phonic Smart Glasses” — Bluetooth-enabled glasses that allow users to take calls, play music and interact with voice assistants. But this new move takes the company deeper into wearables with AI and spatial computing at the core.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank deposit growth beats industry, mops up ₹49,300 crore in Q1

"This investment marks the next chapter in our smart glass journey," said Peyush Bansal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Lenskart, which is based in Gurugram. "Our partnership with Ajna Lens strategically positions us to accelerate product innovation in this space." Founded in 2014 and based in Thane, Ajna Lens won a CES Innovation Award in 2023 for its mixed reality headset, AjnaXR. Globally, smart glasses shipments have more than trebled since 2022, crossing 2 million units in 2024, industry estimates show. In India, the AR and VR eyewear market touched $608 million in 2024, and is projected to hit $1.67 billion by 2033, thanks to demand in gaming, health care, and education, according to IMARC Group, which is involved in market research.

But the race is intensifying: The global smart glasses market, which is currently valued at over $6 billion, is expected to reach $15.08 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent.

Meta dominates the space with its Ray-Ban Meta line, holding over 60 per cent of the global market in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple and Google are also in the fray. Furthermore, Xiaomi, Samsung, Baidu, ByteDance are expected to roll out products over 2025–26. Against this backdrop, Lenskart is looking to stand out by bringing together Ajna's XR stack with its own expertise in optical engineering to create "glasses-first" wearables, prioritising vision correction and comfort alongside digital features. The Ajna investment is part of Lenskart's broader playbook to gain tech advantage and scale. It previously acquired Japanese eyewear brand Owndays in 2022 through a $400 million deal. In 2023, Neso Brands, a Lenskart subsidiary, bought a stake in Paris-based Le Petit Lunetier for $4 million. The unicorn also took over Tango Eye, an AI-vision startup, for an unknown amount.

Now, the focus is on the company's IPO. US financial services major Fidelity recently increased its estimated valuation of Lenskart to $6.1 billion, according to its latest monthly portfolio disclosure, up from $5.6 billion in November last year. Lenskart recently converted into a public limited company amid its preparation for the IPO. Lenskart's operating revenue jumped 43 per cent to ₹5,428 crore in FY24 from ₹3,788 crore the previous year, while losses shrank sharply, down 84 per cent to ₹10 crore from ₹63 crore.