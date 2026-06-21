How robots, software and scale are powering Zepto's IPO ambitions

According to Zepto's UDRHP, the company is investing in automation technologies including "Put to Light" sorting stations, linear sorters and automated weighing and packaging systems, while also using machine-learning models for demand forecasting and predictive inventory management. The filing says Zepto's in-house last-mile delivery platform manages functions ranging from rider onboarding and supply-demand matching to route optimisation using maps, traffic and weather data, helping improve productivity, delivery reliability and overall fulfilment efficiency. Looking ahead, Zepto said it is developing AI-powered warehouse picking and inventory placement, robotics for product movement and replenishment, voice-based shopping tools, and an AI-driven software development platform to further improve efficiency, scalability and margins. The company's growth has not come without friction. Zepto's updated filing disclosed that both co-founders, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, were summoned this year by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), to provide certain information, according to the UDRHP. Zepto has said both founders cooperated fully and supplied all requested documentation. Zepto's corporate attrition rate also soared to 51.28 per cent in FY26, up from 40.48 per cent in FY25. The firm has also experienced a series of senior-level executive departures across various business verticals and operations.