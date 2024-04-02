Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle invests in gaming startup Hitwicket

Online cricket gaming startup Hitwicket has roped in Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle as a strategic investor, who has invested an undisclosed amount in the company.

Bhogle, a renowned figure in the global cricket broadcasting industry with over 40 years of experience as a cricket commentator, is expected to help the company expand its global outreach to 50 million downloads within the next two years, from 5 million downloads currently.

“Hitwicket's potential to build a global gaming franchise is truly inspiring. I’m looking forward to Hitwicket's potential to be the Made in India cricket game that unites India with the rest of the world and elevates the country's profile in mobile cricket gaming. Its global promise signifies that a game from India can indeed touch the world,” Bhogle said.





Hitwicket aims to leverage Harsha's unparalleled cricketing expertise to co-create unique gaming experiences for cricket fans around the world, the company said.

“Having met Mr. Bhogle last month and discussed the vision and potential of Hitwicket, we are even more excited to have him join us as an investor. With Mr. Bhogle's guidance, we are confident that Hitwicket will continue to scale new heights and establish itself as a global leader in the gaming industry," said Hitwicket co-founders Keerti Singh, and Kashyap Reddy, in a joint statement.

Founded in 2020 by Keerti Singh and Kashyap Reddy, Hitwicket is a Hyderabad-based cricket strategy gaming startup.

According to the company, on average an Indian gamer spends 3.4 hours per week on mid-core games, while Hitwicket's users spend 4.9 hours per week on the app. As much as 19 per cent of Hitwicket's user base is women, and its interface and gameplay cater to ages 10 to 60 years old.

Hitwicket is played in 109 countries around the world with India, Australia, the UK, and the USA being the top four markets. Moreover, the company claims to have recorded two-fold growth in the last three months in the US market, with 40 per cent of the users experiencing cricket for the very first time.

The company had previously raised $3 million in seed funding from Primus Partners back in 2022.