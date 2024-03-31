Zomato gets GST demand order of Rs 23.26 cr from Karnataka tax authorities

Zomato on Sunday said it has received a tax demand, interest, along with penalty, to the tune of Rs 23.26 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka.

The online food delivery platform said it will appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said it has "received an order for FY 2018-19 pursuant to the audit of GST returns and accounts by the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Audit), Karnataka, raising demand of GST of Rs 11,27,23,564, along with applicable interest and penalty totaling to Rs 23,26,64,271.

"We believe that we have a strong case on merits and the company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority," Zomato said in the filing.