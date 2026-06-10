Defence, space-tech startups move beyond metros for testing, manufacturing

BonV Aero, a Bhubaneswar-based startup, is building a Rs 300 crore Drone Park in Khordha (Orissa) and, in partnership with the state government, it is also developing a drone testing corridor in Rangeilunda, Ganjam district. The company says the corridor will allow drone operations at low altitudes of up to 1,000 metres and serve as a regulatory sandbox for technologies such as swarm operations and autonomous airspace management.
Echoing Satapathy's views, Sandhu added: “Drone testing, particularly for defense, surveillance, logistics and anti-drone applications, requires larger and relatively unrestricted operating areas. And Tier-II and rural locations offer access to large tracts of land where realistic field conditions can be recreated. Also, proximity to end users is important. Agriculture drones, logistics drones, and surveillance systems are ultimately deployed in rural and border areas.”