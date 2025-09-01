Elev8 Venture Partners closes ₹1,400 cr fund despite global VC slowdown

Elev8 Venture Partners closed its inaugural fund at ₹1,400 crore ($160 million), with investors from Korea to Hong Kong backing the India-focused fund, defying a multi-year global venture capital downturn.

The fund, supported by Venture Catalysts, attracted sovereign wealth funds, family offices and unicorn founders. The ₹1,400-crore raise positions Elev8 to target Indian startups seeking growth capital.

“Despite a challenging global fundraising environment, Elev8 has secured support from institutions, sovereign funds, family offices, and founders who share our conviction in India’s growth story,” said Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners.

“Our focus now is to deploy the remaining capital with discipline and support our portfolio companies on their journey towards IPOs and global leadership.”