Home / Companies / Start Ups / Elev8 Venture Partners closes ₹1,400 cr fund despite global VC slowdown

Elev8 Venture Partners closes ₹1,400 cr fund despite global VC slowdown

India-focused fund attracts investors from Korea to Hong Kong as venture funding hits multi-year lows

Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners
Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Elev8 Venture Partners closed its inaugural fund at ₹1,400 crore ($160 million), with investors from Korea to Hong Kong backing the India-focused fund, defying a multi-year global venture capital downturn.
 
The fund, supported by Venture Catalysts, attracted sovereign wealth funds, family offices and unicorn founders. The ₹1,400-crore raise positions Elev8 to target Indian startups seeking growth capital.
 
“Despite a challenging global fundraising environment, Elev8 has secured support from institutions, sovereign funds, family offices, and founders who share our conviction in India’s growth story,” said Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners.
 
“Our focus now is to deploy the remaining capital with discipline and support our portfolio companies on their journey towards IPOs and global leadership.”
 
Launched in 2023, Elev8 has already deployed one-third of its corpus into five companies — Astrotalk, IDfy, Smallcase, Porter, and Snapmint — with cheque sizes ranging from $8–14 million. In some of these investments, Elev8 has co-invested alongside its LPs, including family offices and HNIs, further validating the quality of the deals and amplifying Elev8’s cheque size and the overall capital going into its portfolio companies.
 
The remaining two-thirds of the fund will be deployed over the next 12–18 months into high growth businesses that align with Elev8’s rigorous investment framework.
 
Having co-invested alongside marquee venture capital and private equity investors, Elev8’s early results highlight both the quality of its deals and the strength of its approach. All the companies backed by Elev8 are scaling rapidly — growing at more than 30 per cent annually — while remaining profitable.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

TransBnk raises $25 million to expand banking infrastructure platform

Premium

India bets on open-source AI to challenge US tech giants: Himanshu Tyagi

WinZO announces launch in the US, expanding international footprint

PropEquity sues CRE Matrix for alleged data theft, Delhi HC issues summons

Cube Highways Trust raises Rs 820 cr via NCDs for debt repayment

Topics :Venture Capitalindia startupfundings

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story