Fintechs scale RuPay co-branded cards as UPI credit gains traction

In 2025 alone, fintech companies such as Cred, super.money, PhonePe, Google Pay, and others announced co-branded partnerships with issuers.
“Earlier, what was happening was typical user behaviour — choose convenience for low-value payments and use UPI. For high-value transactions, they wanted to optimise for rewards and hence the card was preferred. These worlds have just converged with the UPI-RuPay linkage,” said Akshay Aedula, product and growth, Cred.
This is reflected in numbers. Aedula added that 20 per cent of Scan and Pay transactions on the Cred app are on RuPay credit cards.
The push towards RuPay credit cards comes as fintechs also tap new-to-credit users using secured cards. They also offering a UPI-linked credit experience to those already on Mastercard and Visa, or those with cards that cannot be integrated with the UPI system.