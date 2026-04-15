Fintechs scale RuPay co-branded cards as UPI credit gains traction

Fintechs are stepping up their efforts to launch co-branded credit cards on homegrown card network RuPay, as they seek to fold credit more tightly into user behaviour at a time when the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become central to their strategy.

Companies are partnering with issuers to scale the rollout of co-branded RuPay cards, building up a portfolio that includes secured and unsecured credit cards.

A key driver is the ability to link RuPay cards to UPI, allowing small-ticket debit spends to migrate to credit. Combined with a native RuPay-UPI stack, this allows companies to deliver a more integrated, in-app payments experience.

In 2025 alone, fintech companies such as Cred, super.money, PhonePe, Google Pay, and others announced co-branded partnerships with issuers.

“Earlier, what was happening was typical user behaviour — choose convenience for low-value payments and use UPI. For high-value transactions, they wanted to optimise for rewards and hence the card was preferred. These worlds have just converged with the UPI-RuPay linkage,” said Akshay Aedula, product and growth, Cred.

This is reflected in numbers. Aedula added that 20 per cent of Scan and Pay transactions on the Cred app are on RuPay credit cards.